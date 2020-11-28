Grandparents sent life-sized cardboard cutouts of themselves to grandchildren to celebrate Thanksgiving…

Missy and Barry Buchanan usually spend Thanksgiving with their children’s families in either Texas or California. Then, the entire family gets together for Christmas.

The couple felt a little bad about canceling this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They decided to surprise their extended family with a life-sized cardboard cutout of themselves.

Welcome to the "cardboard" family! Yep, Barry and I had a life-sized cutout made and shipped to our kids/ grandkids in… Posted by Missy Buchanan on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Their three older grandchildren now have fun posing for photos with the cutouts around the house and out in the yard with their chickens.

Their three-year-old grandson Noah hugs the cutout and talks to it. He even likes to have it in his room at night when he’s ready to go to sleep.