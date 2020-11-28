Huge sinkhole swallows a car on New York street….See pictures….

A massive sinkhole swallowed an unoccupied car parked at the side of a road in Maspeth in Queens, New York. The images of the vehicle inside the sinkhole have prompted people to share various reactions.

“Community Advisory: I have been informed of an unoccupied vehicle that fell into a large sinkhole in #Maspeth,” an official wrote and shared three images. The pictures show the back portion of the orange-coloured SUV sticking up from the massive hole.

Community Advisory: I have been informed of an unoccupied vehicle that fell into a large sinkhole in #Maspeth. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/befhoLtlvY — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) November 26, 2020

People also shared various comments on this shocking incident. A few also commented how it is ‘another 2020 thing.’ “This kinda describes 2020 perfectly,” wrote a Twitter user. “I live just two blocks away from the place,” commented another.