Shops destroyed in fire at Fujairah Friday Market

Many shops were gutted by a fire at the Friday Market in Fujairah. As per latest reports, around 13 carpet and furniture shops and 16 fruit and vegetable shops were destroyed in the missive fire that broke out in the early morning at 4.42am on Saturday.

“The police operation room received reports of the incident early morning and immediately a team of paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control. The firefighters cordoned off the entire area and managed to put out the fire before it spread to other shops in the market”, said Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director-General of the Fujairah Civil Defence.

No casualties were reported.