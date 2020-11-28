Virus Updates!!! Prime Minister visited Ahmedabad to evaluate Zydus Cadila’s Vaccine progress

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-city tour to take stock of the COVID-19 vaccine development work. It can be seen that the development for COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution reaching an advanced stage in India.

According to reports, the visit will start from Zydus Biotech Park on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport around 9am. From there, he will head towards Changodar in a helicopter. Zydus Cadila’s Vaccine Technology Centre is located at Changodar Park where the pharma company is developing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “We have received confirmation about PM Modi’s visit to the Serum Institute of India today, but his minute-to-minute program is yet to be received.” PM Modi said that the governments at all levels will have to work together to ensure that the vaccination drive is smooth, systematic and sustained.