Water cannon during farmers protest: Punjabi youth attempted to murder

The youth who had turned off water cannon has been booked under charges of attempted murder which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Navdeep, son of local farmer activist Jai Singh of Jalbera village of Ambala district, has been imposed with attempt to murder, rampaging and breaching of COVID-19 rules. He is among those reserved with Bharatiya Kisan Union Haryana president Gurnam Singh Charuni.

On November 26, the case was registered at Parao police station. This event is stated to have taken place near Kurukshetra in Haryana. Navdeep is a graduate and was proclaiming along with farmers from over 250 villages. Also a video of the young man helping the farmers during their protest had gone viral.