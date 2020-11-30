43-year-old man killed his seven year old son and slept next to his body

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly killing his seven-year-old son in Seesamau area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 27.

A police officer said, “The accused got depressed after losing his job during the pandemic-induced lockdown.” The family members of the charged said that he loved his son very much and was always worried about his future. Alankar Srivastava, the accused, lived with his wife Sarika, son Rushank (10) and daughters – Geetika (10) and Tulika (16) – in the city’s Seesamau locality. Sarika is a government school teacher and she said that Alankar stated that around 5 am on November 28 that he had strangled their son to death. She immediately called up her relatives, who came dashing to their house. After that, the police were informed and a team reached the place.

A police officer said, “Sarika said Alankar killed their son late on Friday night and went to sleep with the body in the drawing-room. At around 5 am, her husband visited their bedroom and after waking her up apprised her that he had killed their son and said that now no one would trouble their son, he is now taking restful sleep.”