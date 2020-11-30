COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases see a fall today

Kerala: Covid 19 has been confirmed for 3382 people in the state today. Today, 64 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 2880 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 405 is not clear. Of those diagnosed with the disease, 33 are health workers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 21 more deaths have been confirmed.

The test results of 6055 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. 34,689 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,11,770 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,96,094 are under home / institutional quarantine and 15,676 in hospitals. A total of 1,481 people were admitted to the hospital today.