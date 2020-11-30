Muslim man arrested for harassing Hindu wife to change religion

Police has arrested Muslim man under the MP Dharma Swatantraya Act 1968 (Religious Freedom) for allegedly harassing and torturing his his Hindu wife to change religion. The incident is reported from Dhanpuri area in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh.

A man identified as Irshad Khan has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police after his wife complained that he and his family is torturing her for convert to Islam and to learn Urdu and Arabic languages. The girl has eloped with Irshad Khan and and married him in 2018 by Islamic rituals. On Saturday, she returned to her parents.

“The woman had left her house and started living with Irshad in 2018. Following a complaint from her parents’ then, we had recorded her statements. She had then told the police and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) that she had left her house on own and was living with Irshad as his wife”, said sub-divisional officer police officer.

“Now the same woman has returned to her parents’ house and alleged torture by Irshad for adapting to his culture and learning Urdu and Arabic. On her complaint now, a case has been registered against Irshad under Section 498A of IPC and Sections of MP Dharma Swatantraya Act 1968 and he has been arrested,” the officer added.