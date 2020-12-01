“World’s loneliest” elephant “Kaavan” finds his new friend

Kaavan, a 36-year-old bull elephant, finds a fellow friend in the Cambodian sanctuary where he is starting his new life immediately after getting rescued from grim circumstances in a Pakistani zoo. Kaavan made his 1st friendship with another elephant in eight years. He arrived in Cambodia on Monday, where he was noticed touching trunks with a further elephant.

“First contact with an elephant in eight years, this is a huge moment for Kaavan,” mentioned Martin Bauer, a spokesman. “Kaavan will finally have the chance to live a species-appropriate and peaceful life,” Bauer mentioned, adding that the whole group was incredibly moved to witness the interaction. “He has a very bright future ahead of him.”

