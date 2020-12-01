DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSInternational

“World’s loneliest” elephant “Kaavan” finds his new friend

/// Kaavan, an Asian elephant, extends its trunk from behind white posts to reach out to another elephant at the Kulen Prom Tep Wildlife Sanctuary Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, inOddar Meanchey, Cambodia. Kaavan, dubbed the world's loneliest elephant after living alone for years in a Pakistani zoo, has captured worldwide attention, and will soon join other elephants in the sanctuary. (Four Paws via AP)

Kaavan, a  36-year-old bull elephant, finds a fellow friend in the Cambodian sanctuary where he is starting his new life immediately after getting rescued from grim circumstances in a Pakistani zoo.  Kaavan made his 1st friendship with another elephant in eight years.  He arrived in Cambodia on Monday, where he was noticed touching trunks with a further elephant.

“First contact with an elephant in eight years, this is a huge moment for Kaavan,” mentioned Martin Bauer, a spokesman. “Kaavan will finally have the chance to live a species-appropriate and peaceful life,” Bauer mentioned, adding that the whole group was incredibly moved to witness the interaction. “He has a very bright future ahead of him.”

