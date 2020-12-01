Breaking news ; ‘Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 19 IPS officers’.

Uttar Pradesh; 19 IPS officers were transferred through an order issued by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. The transfer orders were issued by Monday evening. According to a home department official, the transfers included district police chiefs.

Most of the officers transferred are of the 2015 batch. According to the government spokesman, Sonbhadra, Sambhal, Shamli, Sant Kabir Nagar, Aurraiyya, Amroha, Ballia, Mainpuri, Hapur, Chandauli, Lalitpur, Fatehpur, Firozabad, and Kannauj have obtained new police chiefs. Sources said that more IPS officers would be repositioned after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath returns from Mumbai on Wednesday.