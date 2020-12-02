Gulf country terminates expat employees

A gulf country terminated expat employees working in the country. Kuwait has announced this. The Ministry of Public Works in Kuwait has decided to terminate the service of 80 expatriate employees. The Ministry took this decision as a step to speed up the Kuwaitisation process. The decision was announced by Esmail Al Felakawi, the undersecretary in the ministry.

The terminations comprise advisers, accountants, engineers and other expatriates working on temporary or special contracts.

Earlier, the Civil Service Commission in Kuwait has informed that the Kuwaitization policy has been implemented in 13 sectors out of 16 that were targeted since 2017 for a period of five years. The rates of replacement of expatriates with Kuwaiti workers exceeded 95 percent in nine sectors, in addition to the completion of the replacement plan in five sectors.

Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s over 4.8 million population.