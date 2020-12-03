COVID-19 Updates in Rajasthan: Death toll reached 7.9% in past 10 days

In the last week, the state has recorded 7.6% of all Covid-19 deaths that have happened since the first infected person died in April. The mortality rate due to COVID-19 has been increasing for the past four days.

The state reported a new high of 28,758 active cases. Dr. Sheetu Singh said, “The number of patients with severe symptoms increased proportionally with the increase in the number of daily virus infections. Hence, the number of deaths has also increased in the past few days. Moreover, we are facing emanation, which often contributes to severe disease and mortality. Patients, both COVID-19, post-COVID-19, need to be monitored carefully for complications and progress.”

As per the report, eighteen persons died, while 2,581others tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Sunday, bringing the overall tally to 2,65,386. With 18 more deaths, the state’s toll rose to 2,292. Three persons died in Ajmer, taking its pandemic deaths to 184, while three died in Pali which took its toll to 89. Two persons died in Jaipur, taking its toll to 430.