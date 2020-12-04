21-year-old Dalit youth assaulted for keeping an upper caste surname

A Scheduled Caste man from Gujarat has alleged assaulted by a group of upper-caste men for keeping his shirt unbuttoned and using a surname of the Kshatriya or Darbar community. Bharat Jadhav registered a complaint about beaten up by an upper-caste man and his aides outside an automobile parts manufacturing unit where he works.

When he came outside the factory he worked Jadhav’s co-worker, Rajput, asked him why he had not buttoned up his shirt properly. After Jadhav buttoned-up, Rajput inquired about his surname and village. When Jadhav told his surname, Rajput asked him that if he belongs to the Kshatriya or Darbar community. Jadhav belongs to a Scheduled Caste told that he was a Dalit. This resulted in the attack. A group of upper-caste men then thrashed him. Jadhav however registered a complaint and police started an investigation.

