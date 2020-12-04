Gulf Air to launch new flight service from January

The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air is preparing to launch a new service from January. Gulf Air is planning to add Tel Aviv to its list of destinations. Gulf Air is planning to operate twice weekly flights to Tel Aviv from January 7. The operation will be started only after getting approval form Bahrain government.

Earlier and MoU has been signed by Gulf Air and Israel’s national airline El Al.

“We trust this new route will promote traffic providing commercial and social gains for both countries, while paving the path for numerous connections to the rest of our networks via the two destinations,” said Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air.

Israel’s national air carrier, El Al has earlier announced that it will operate commercial passenger flights to Dubai from December 13. El Al will operate 14 weekly services to Dubai.