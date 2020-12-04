“They are conspiring to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh”: BJP President attack Mamata Banerjee

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has once again attacked the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress government. Dilip Ghosh has said that the TMC government is conspiring to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh.

“They are conspiring to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh by using slogans like ‘Joy Bangla’! Didi feels sick at the very mention of Jai Shree Ram… why? What blood does she have in her body that she can’t stand Jai Shree Ram? Isn’t she ashamed acting like a ‘h****i’ despite being in Ram’s own country?”, said Dilip Ghosh.

“Khokababu says Dilip Ghosh is a goonda. If need be, Dilip Ghosh shall be a goonda to end TMC’s Dadagiri, goondagiri. Do not cross your limit, your time is over. We don’t just say. If we start thrashing, there won’t be any police left. We shall beat them up on the streets”, Dilip Ghosh attacked Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

“Let me say this, if required I will come here and beat them up. Go tell that councilor! How dare he? I shall strip him naked, even his father won’t be able to save him,” Ghosh said.