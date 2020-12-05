Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: Opener and off-side legend of the Indian Cricket team

Shikhar Dhawan, opener and off-side legend of the Indian Cricket team turns 35 today. Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most good-natured cricketers to have represented the Indian Cricket team. Dhawan’s career has received many setbacks, but he has always come back stronger with enhanced performances. A sustained ability to score big tons and taking the game to a higher level while representing India in ICC events make Dhawan an indispensable resource for the Indian team in limited-overs cricket.

Ever since his ODI debut against Australia in 2010, Dhawan, nicknamed ‘Gabbar’, has come a long way. He made his Test debut against the same team in 2013. Following several ups and downs, he has emerged as an ODI expert and is a key fixture in the Indian batting line-up. The flamboyant southpaw has been a genuine match-winner for the Men in Blue in the last few years. Shikhar Dhawan has been India’s go-to opener in ODIs for nearly 7 years, particularly in ICC events. Dhawan’s performance was also great in IPL 2020 and he became the first batsman to score two consecutive centuries in this T20 league.

