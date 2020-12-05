Indian users will get a free Netflix subscription from Dec 5. Know how you can access it

Netflix will be free for Indian users on December 5-6. The move is yet another initiative by Netflix to get new subscribers on board. Anyone in India can watch films, series, documentaries, and reality shows available on Netflix for two days. No need for users to pay any fee to watch shows on Netflix. It is completely free of cost for 2 days. Non-users can sign up with their name, email, or phone number and start streaming without any payment.

“Anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in standard definition so, no one else can use the same login information to stream… And to make sure everyone who comes in gets the best experience, we will have to limit the number of StreamFest viewers,” Monika Shergill, Netflix India Vice President said. Netflix currently offers a variety of subscription plans in India, ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 799. Netflix’s Rs 199 plan is limited to mobile/ tablet and offers Standard Definition (SD) streaming.

Also read: ‘No Bag Day’: State government announces new programme