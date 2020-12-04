‘No Bag Day’: State government announces new programme

A state government announced ‘No Bag Day’. The Uttar Pradesh state government has announced. The programme was announced to make learning more enjoyable for primary school children. This decision has been taken in a meeting of the task force chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

As per the announcement by the state government, one day in a week will be observed as ‘No Bag Day’. On this day, the primary school students will come to school without a bag and will learn lessons through sports and games.

Earlier many states has introduced this programme. States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur Rajasthan and Odisha have adopted “No Bag Day” in varying degrees.