‘Maa Barahi Devi Dham’: State government renames a railway station

State government has renamed a railway station in the state. The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has renamed the Dandupur railway station. The station has been renamed as ‘ Maa Barahi Devi Dham’. The station is located between Pratapgarh and Badshahpur on Lucknow-Varanasi rail section.

The Union government has approved the request of state government to rename the railway station. The Chief Minister’s Office informed that a notification would be issued in this regard soon.

Several trains including stop at Dandupur station. Kashi Vishwanath train coming from Delhi to Varanasi, Raebareli-Jaunpur Express, Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity and PV train stop at the station. There is a temple of Maa Barahi Devi on the high mound in Parasrampur village, about six kilometres from the station.