OIL finally abandoned Baghjan blowout well

Oil India Limited has finally abandoned gas well number 5 at Baghjan in Assam. The development comes around seven months after the well witnessed a blowout, and 17 days after the blaze was doused and the well was killed with the help of snubbing technology. OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika said, “All the jobs pertaining to capping, killing, and final abandonment of the well was successfully completed in the evening hours on December 3.”

“Today, after final abandonment of the well, the emergency declaration has been withdrawn with immediate effect. The company, which has faced loss in production and backlash from local residents in its handling of the blowout, thanked all stakeholders for the support including local residents who protested for compensation several times,” she added The well-caught fire on June 9, during which two OIL fire-fighters died.

