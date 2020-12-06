10 year jail term for forced religious conversion: Know more about freedom of religion law

Madhya Pradesh state government is all set to pass the new Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020. The bill proposes rigorous punishment for forced religious conversions. The proposed bill will be tabled in the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, which is scheduled to begin from December 28.

As per the new law, any marriage done with the intention of religious conversion will be considered null. Anyone going through religious conversions willingly as well as the concerned religious leaders will have to inform the District Magistrate one month in advance.

“Religious conversion after hiding one’s own religion will attract 3-10 years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 50,000 fine. Mass religious conversion (2 or more people) will attract 5-10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 Lakh,” said Madhya Pradesh CMO.

“Proposal of 1-5 yrs of imprisonment and Rs 25,000 minimum fine for violators of Article 3 of the Bill. In case the victim is a minor, woman or belongs to SC-ST communities, 2-10 years of imprisonment and minimum Rs 50,000 fine proposed,” Madhya Pradesh CMO added.