A “teenagers marriage” performed in the classroom of a junior college

Teens ‘marry’ in a classroom of a junior college in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The police have filed a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Officials said, “The marriage was null and void, and the boy and girl involved were counseled.” The teens are classmates and are studying at the Intermediate level. Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said, “The girl’s parents refused to allow her to return home. She was shifted to a One-Stop Centre for counseling. Mahila Commission members spoke to the boy’s parents also and counseled them.”

A police officer said, “We will record the statements of the two minors, their family members, the college management. The police will explain the consequences of child marriage to everyone concerned.” Mahila Commission Director R. Suez said, “The marriage of minors in a classroom highlights the poor knowledge of law among students. The Mahila Commission is conducting awareness programs in colleges and universities against child marriages, and on the POCSO Act and the Right to Education Act.”