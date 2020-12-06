“My wife is a Chinese citizen and resides in China, where I support her financially,” said Jon Nicolaisen

Norwegian deputy central bank governor Jon Nicolaisen announced that he was resigning on November 4, saying his application for renewed security clearance had been rejected because he has a Chinese wife.

Nicolaisen said, “The Norwegian Civil Security Clearance Authority informs me that the reason that I will not receive a renewed security clearance is that my wife is a Chinese citizen and resides in China, where I support her financially.” “At the same time, they have determined that there are no circumstances regarding me personally that give rise to doubt about my suitability for obtaining a security clearance, but that this does not carry sufficient weight.”

Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement, “I will miss Jon Nicolaisen in his post as deputy governor, where he performed his duties superbly as a close colleague and competent professional.” Also, Nicolaisen had been in charge of overseeing Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest.