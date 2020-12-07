Farmer finds diamond worth 60 lakh rupees in leased land

Luck has blessed a farmer in a way that he become a millionaire overnight. Lakhan Yadav, a farmer in Madhya Pradesh has blessed with the luck. He has found a diamond worth Rs. 60 lakh from his land which he had leased for just Rs. 200 for month. Yadav has found a 14.98-carat diamond in a 10×10 patch of land. The diamond was auctioned for Rs 60.6 lakh on Saturday.

As per reports, Yadav was scooping up his land. He found the diamond and then he though it to be a pebble. But after rubbing the dust off it look different. Later Yadav approached the district diamond officer, who confirmed that it was a diamond.

“I will not go for anything big. I am not an educated person and I’ll put the money in a fixed deposit to ensure my four kids get a good education. “I hope to get another diamond. I’ll work on it for a few more months, perhaps get the lease renewed”, said Yadav.

Earlier in November, a young man became a millionaire overnight after unearthing a 6.92-carat diamond, valued at Rs 30 lakh, from a mine in Madhya Pradesh.