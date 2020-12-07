Yogi government gives 3.70 lakh people jobs in three years. Read more!!!

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has given 3.70 lakh government jobs in the last three years. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal gave this information.

He said the government was trying to provide employment opportunities to the people. The Yogi government is working very efficiently to create new jobs and jobs. The government has also expedited the steps to create jobs.

He said that the appointment letter was handed over to 36,000 teachers in the state yesterday alone. With the effectiveness of government appointments, Chief Minister Yogi Rajapakse is becoming a star among the youth of the state. Sehgal said, “The Yogi government is working very fast to provide new employment opportunities. Yesterday, around 36,000 teachers were given appointment letters by the Chief Minister. In the last three years, more than 3,70,000 government jobs have been given.”