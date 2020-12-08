Karnataka plans to bring bills against cow slaughter and love jihad…

Bengaluru: Following Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka too is now bringing in the laws to curb inter-faith marriages, popularly called as ‘love jihad’ and also planning to bring about a ban to the slaughter of cows, a holy animal for Hindus.

“Many states have already brought in the bills. We are also in the process of bringing bills against ‘love jihad’ and a complete ban on cow slaughter,” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had brought up the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 to deal with religious conversion for the sake of marriage, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50,000 under different categories.

“For the first offence, a person can be given a rigorous punishment of one to seven years with a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. For the second offence, the person can be given 10-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh,” Uttar Pradesh law states.

“In recent days, there are media reports about religious conversions in the name of ‘love jihad’ in Karnataka. What other states have done or not done is a different matter, but in Karnataka we will have to put an end to it. Young girls of the state are being lured in the name of love and money and are being converted to other religions, we have considered it seriously. After a thorough review, we will take a strong measure,” Yediyurappa said.