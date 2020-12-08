Panchayat Samiti Election: BJP wins more than 1000 seats

The counting of votes of panchayat samiti and zila parishad is progressing. BJP and Congress are engaged in a neck and neck fight in the Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti elections.

As per the latest updates BJP has won more than 1000 seats. Till now BJP has won 1011 seats. The ruling Congress has won 1000 seats. Rashtreeya Lok Thanthrick party has won 48 seats. Independent candidates has won 287 seats. In zila parishad elections, Congress has won 10 seats. BJP has only won 3 seats.

The polling to elect 636 zila parishad members and 4,371 panchayat samiti members was held in four phases on November 23 and 27 and December 1 and 5. A total of 1778 candidates has contested in zila parishad elections and 12,663 candidates contested in panchayat samiti elections.

The elections were held in 21 districts and 59 panchayat samities of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.