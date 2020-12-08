Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty touches record high

The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended trading at record high. BSE Sensex settled trading at 45,608.51, higher by 181.54 points or 0.40%. NSE Nifty settled trading at a lifetime record high of 13,392.95. NSE Nifty was higher by 37.20 points or 0.28%.

5 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,497 shares ended higher while 1,461 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys. The top losers in the market Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Hindalco, Coal India, Adani Ports, NTPC, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum and Asian Paints.