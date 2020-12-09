COVID-19 Vaccine Update: The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has already been approved for use in Britain

Recently, Pfizer had requested emergency-use approval for its coronavirus vaccine in India over the weekend. Also, Serum Institue has applied for the emergency approval of the vaccine. On November 7, Bharat Biotech applied for emergency-use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine.

A report read, “The US FDA has also posted a positive review of the vaccine, raising hopes that it may be approved for use soon. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis online even as across the Atlantic, Britain yesterday began vaccinating its oldest citizens with the Pfizer-BioNTech shots.”

The researchers from Oxford University and AstraZeneca delivered a poled analysis of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 across two different dose regimens. This is the first peer-reviewed publication of phase 3 data from studies of a vaccine against the coronavirus. As per the report, Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to inquire from the Drugs Controller General of India an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after its parent company guarded such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.