“Mysterious disease-Eluru” ; Presence of lead and nickel found in lab samples !!!

Andhra Pradesh; Lab samples have indicated the existence of lead and nickel in drinking water and milk as the core reason for the mysterious disease that has spread in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. The illness has claimed one life and over 500 locals being admitted to the hospital for a cure over the last 48 hours. Out of the 505 inhabitants of Eluru impacted by the illness, over 370 have recovered and another 120 are still being treated at the Eluru Government General Hospital. Almost 19 patients have been directed to government hospitals in Vijayawada and Guntur for more suitable treatment.

The issue first disclosed on Sunday when residents of Eluru city in Andhra’s West Godavari district lamented memory loss, anxiety, vomiting, headache, back pain, and epilepsy. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday carried an assessment meeting to examine the tests executed on samples collected from impacted areas of Eluru city. These tests were taken out by a team of medical experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The CM has directed officials to present a detailed statement on the nature of the dreadful disease, the tests executed on samples gathered from Eluru, and the treatment being provided to patients. Other details about the samples are also anticipated to occur in the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) is also conducting tests on samples collected from Eluru. Meanwhile, two delegates from the World Health Organisation (WHO) also reached Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday to examine the grounds of the unknown disease that affected Eluru. A three-member team from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) also arrived in Eluru at the directive of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM (Health) AKK Srinivas stated that a special sanitation drive is being executed in Eluru and neighboring Denduluru from where a majority of the patients have been reported. Officials also examined aloft drinking water reservoirs in impacted regions.