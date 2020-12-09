The law was passed despite objections; Karnataka mimicking the central government

The BJP government has passed the Land Reform Act in Karnataka amid storm ing protests against the country’s agricultural law. The Karnataka government, with the support of the Janata Dal-Secular, passed the Land Reform Act in the Assembly on Tuesday. The Janata Dal secular’s 10 votes were crucial for the ruling BJP, despite its earlier opposition to the amendment.

But the land reform law removes all restrictions on the purchase of agricultural land. The protest against the law has been raised by the amendment, which would pave the way for industrialists to buy agricultural land directly from farmers. Congress had already come out in the open, pointing out that the law was meant to destroy the rural economy.

The Bill was passed in the Assembly with 37 votes against 21 votes. Nine members of the Congress were absent. The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes the act in September. Karnataka Congress Mp D K Shivakumar walked out of the Assembly saying the BJP wanted to keep the farmers as slaves and hence they would use their teeth and nails to oppose the bill.