Afghan journalist Malalai Maiwand shot dead

Unidentified gunmen killed a female television journalist, Malalai Maiwand. She was a women’s rights activist, in Afghanistan. Malalai Maiwand was a reporter at Enikas Radio and TV in Nangarhar. She has shot dead along with her driver in an attack on their vehicle in Jalalabad, capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar.

“She was on the way to the office when the incident happened,” Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said. The area has been a hotbed of militant activity, most notably involving the Islamic State, but no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. “With the killing of Malalai, the working field for female journalists is getting smaller and the journalists may not dare to continue their jobs the way they were doing before,” Nai, an organisation supporting media in Afghanistan, said.

