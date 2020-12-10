The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament House…Read more!!!

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament House by performing Bhoomi Pooja. The 64,500 sq m building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 971 crore. The apex court ruled that construction work should not be allowed until the petitions against the project are settled. However, there are no barriers to stone laying and paper work.

Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh and various foreign delegates, and many spiritual leaders attended the ceremony.

The government has envisioned a new project called Central Vista, which will be built by Parliament and various ministries. The project is worth Rs 20,000 crore. The Central Vista project includes the triangular parliament building and the adjoining Prime Minister’s residence and office. The Rashtrapati Bhavan will continue as it is now.

The existing Parliament House and the North-South blocks will be retained as heritage sites. With the completion of the new project, the face of the strategic area, including Vijay Chowk, will change. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Vice President’s House, the Prime’s residence and office are close by.