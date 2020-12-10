COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases continuing in the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja teacher today said that 4470 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Malappuram 700, Kozhikode 578, Ernakulam 555, Thrissur 393, Kottayam 346, Kollam 305, Alappuzha 289, Thiruvananthapuram 282, Palakkad 212, Idukki 200, Pathanamthitta 200, Kannur 186, Wayanad 114 and Kasargod 110 were confirmed in the districts today.

52,769 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 8.47. A total of 68,08,399 samples have been sent for testing so far, including routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. 26 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. Today, 77 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 3858 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 498 is not clear.