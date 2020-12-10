Good news: Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani becomes grandparents

The news of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani being grandparents and grandfather son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani was born. The spokesman also said that the mother and the baby were fine.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are happy to be grandparents and are happy that Akash and Shloka have become parents of a boy in Mumbai today. “The Ambani family was very happy with the arrival of the new guest,” the spokesman said. Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children – twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.

A statement read, “With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai.” Akash and Shloka both went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. They have been close friends for years as the Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well.