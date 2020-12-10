“The farmers’ protest is a movement to restore the democratic value of India”: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has said that the farmers’ protest is a movement to restore the democratic value of India.

“The farmers’ protest is a movement to restore the democratic value of India. And the general public should participate in all the decisions of the government; should not let it impose its will. That is the reason every citizen of the country is also emotionally connecting with the farmers’ protest to save democracy in India”, tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier on Monday, the police had detained the SP leader for staging sit-in in Lucknow.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.