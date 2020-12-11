9 infants died at hospital in 24 hours

In a shocking incident, 9newborns died at the JK Lone Hospital in Kota in Rajasthan. All of them were between 1-4 days old. Five babies died during Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the hospital run by the state government.

Hospital administration claimed that the deaths were were natural with no unusual or severe reason or infection. Rajasthan health minister, Raghu Sharma had sought a report from the hospital on the infants’ deaths.

“When I heard of the infants’ deaths in Kota, I immediately sought a report from the medical college’s principal and the superintendent. I have issued direction that no child should die due to doctors’ negligence,” the minister said.