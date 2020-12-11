A street art entitled “Aachoo!!” was confirmed as Banksy’s piece of work

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that a painting of a old woman sneezing in public which appeared overnight on the side of a house on England’s steepest road is his work. The piece of painting was entitled as ‘Aachoo!!’. The painting was first discovered on the external wall of the semi-detached property. The image appears to show a pensioner whose sneeze is knocking over buildings. The woman wearing a headscarf and holding a handkerchief, bending over while sneezing with the force causing her to release her walking stick and handbag.

Banksy confirmed on his website and Instagram page that the piece is his work. The property the artwork has appeared on was recently put up to sale. Fred Loosmore, 28, a furniture maker who rented a room in the house until recently, has screwed a piece of clear acrylic over the artwork to protect it. He said: ‘We wanted to come up because people will deface it, and luckily we’ve got a workshop and a massive piece of acrylic we’ve got left over. We’re going to screw it on now. When we lived here so many people would come, especially on bikes and stuff because they were trying to do the challenge up the hills. It’s a great spot.”

