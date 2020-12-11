‘Breaking News’; Famous Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-Duk passes away!!!

Eccentric Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-Duk, famous for Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring, Moebius, Pieta,3-Iron and Amen among others, passed away due to COVID-19 in Latvia. He was 59. Kim Ki-Duk, one of the best Korean movie directors with over 20 movies to his recognition, was in the country to purchase property there, Latvian media reported. He had arrived in the country on November 20.

As he was unable to appear for the scheduled meetings, his friends started probing for him, including in hospitals. According to the reports, he passed away due to difficulties connected to COVID-19, on Friday. The director’s interpreter Daria Krutova confirmed the death. Kim Ki-Duk has a large fan following in India, especially in Kerala where his movies are regularly screened at film festivals.

Born on December 20, 1960, in North Gyeongsang Province of South Korea, Kim Ki-Duk had learned fine arts in France from 1990 to 1993 before returning to South Korea. He made his directorial debut with Crocodile in 1996. Kim Ki-duk gained international recognition with The Isle, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Kim Ki-duk acquired several awards at major film festivals, including the award for best director at 61st Venice International Film Festival for 3-Iron and Un Certain Regard prize at 2011 Cannes Film Festival for Arirang. His 2004 movie Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring is featured among prominent movie critic Roger Ebert’s list of ‘Great Movies’.