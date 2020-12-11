Man surprised to found his childhood photo in a viral internet meme.

Adrian Smith was shocked to find his an eight-year-old photo in a viral internet meme. His image was being used as the stepson of a fictional “teenage stepdad”. He said he was amused by it, but admitted that as a child he would have found it “confusing and sad”.

“Teenage Stepdad” offered to kill the character off, but Mr Smith is happy for him to carry on with it if he wishes, he said. The character which went with the photo was not a part of him, Mr Smith said. “I had options – I could ignore it, I could get mad about it, or I could embrace it and make it part of my story now, and have it out there as an example of the chaotic randomness that happens with stuff on the internet that we put there,” he said.

