Craving a good old plate of tandoori chicken? Here is what you must know about the popular dish

Tandoori chicken is one of India’s most popular and widely eaten dishes. The dish has its origin back from Mughals and is highly popular in some Middle Eastern countries. It is a sheer delight for all non-vegetarian lovers, courtesy of its exclusive taste.

Tandoori Chicken minimizes the intake of fats and carbs. The herbs that are added to Tandoori Chicken as seasoning increases the nutrient value of the dish. It is believed that Tandoori Chicken is good for your brain health! Chicken is known to increase the serotonin level that leads to reduced stress levels and fewer mood swings.

A lot of us, at some point in time, have picked up our phones and ordered a plate of tandoori chicken and naan all for ourselves. We have also, almost instantly, regretted the call and mentally tried to calculate the calorie overload. While it is a good idea to keep a tab on your diet, at times misinformation can prove to be a severe deal-breaker. Take for instance our view on tandoori chicken or any tandoori item; a lot of us think it to be a decadent dish. But in reality, tandoori preparations can be super healthy additions to your weight loss diet.