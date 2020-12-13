Virus Updates in US: Tally reached 16 million, death toll crossed 300,000

With the COVID-19 cases yesterday, the coronavirus tally in the United States reached 16 million COVID-19. The deaths crossed 300,000 mark, even as millions of doses of a new vaccine were expected to start rolling out across the nation.

Previously, the first trucks carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States were set to pull out of a Michigan construction plant Sunday, with the reports that are critical to stopping the nation’s coronavirus outbreak destined to reach states a day later.

Yesterday, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said, “The first shipments will begin on Sunday and will be delivered to 145 locations around the country on Monday.” On November 11, the country recorded its highest daily cases, more than 232,700. In the latest 7-day average, the United States is registering 2,411 deaths per day, the highest 7-day average since the pandemic has begun.