In the state, gold price fell by Rs 160 to Rs 36,640 per sovereign. 20 per gram to Rs 4580. The rate was at Rs 36,800 in the previous session.

Global factors are behind the fall in gold prices. Spot gold traded at $ 1,834.94 an ounce. At the Commodity Exchange, MCX 24 carat gold fell 0.4% to Rs 49,125.