Congress’ special platform in support of farmers’ protest; Farmers opposed

The Congress had set up a special platform at the Shambhu border to protest the agricultural laws as farmers began a nine-hour hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm today. But the farmers are struggling against it. Special arrangements were made at the Shambhu border, including lunch, as some VIPs would arrive from 11 am to 3 pm.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union, Doaba chief Manjit Rai, lashed out at the Congress for setting up a special platform on the Shambhu board. “These people are trying to hijack the peasant protest. But we will not allow it,” he said. If Congress tries to politicize the protest, we will also stage protests against them as they did against the BJP, he added.

Their demonstrations are non-political. The farmers said they would not give any platform to any political party as far as the protest was concerned.