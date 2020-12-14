Israel announces important decision

Israel has announced an important decision. Israel has decided to open its embassy and consulate in UAE. This was confirmed by the foreign ministry of Israel. The embassy and consulate will be functional by the first week of January 2021.

“We are hoping to have the inauguration (of the embassy) by the end December or the first week of January 2021. We will have the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General will be in Dubai,” a ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier in September, UAE has signed the Israel–United Arab Emirates normalization agreement in USA. The ‘Abraham Accords’, was signed by the UAE’s Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 15, 2020, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Commercial passenger flight service had been opened between the two countries after this.