Second phase of American Presidential election today…

Although Democratic candidate Joe Biden had a victory in the November 3 U.S. presidential election, it is not correct to assume that the election process is over. The popular vote was the first step in the three-stage US presidential election, and the next step is the vote in the Electoral College today.

This will be followed by a joint sitting of Parliament on January 6, 2021, with the counting of votes and the final announcement of results. The new president will take office on January 20, 2021.

The lack of a unified election law and the absence of a Central Election Commission have made the US presidential election process so long and complicated. In the United States, where presidential rule is practiced, the people do not directly elect a president or vice president.

The people choose the Electoral College which is the authority. The majority vote in the Electoral College will determine the success or failure of a candidate. This time, the popular vote level and indication is that the majority in the Electoral College will vote in favor of Joe Biden. Joe Biden may be the most popular president in U.S. history.