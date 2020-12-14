Virus Updates!!! India reported 27,071 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day

According to Union health ministry, the Covid-19 tally reached 9,884,100 today after 27,071 new cases of the infection was reported in past 24 hours.

Yesterday, India infection tally surpassed 9.8 million-mark . On November 11, the difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has improved the recovery rate to 94.84%. The government data further informed that 79.90 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Karnataka has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,076 newly recovered cases. 5,068 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 4,847 in Kerala.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, meanwhile, said today, “A total of 15,45,66,990 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to December 13. Of these, 8,55,157 samples were tested yesterday.”