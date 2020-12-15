Center should consider giving leave to doctors on duty- Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Center to consider giving leave to doctors who have been continuously on duty for the last seven to eight months. The apex court also observed that continuous work would affect the mental health of doctors.

The court asked Solicitor General Thushar Mehta to consider the proposal to give leave to doctors. The court was hearing arguments in a case taken voluntarily regarding the treatment of Covid patients and the handling of corpses.

“Doctors have been working continuously for the last seven to eight months because they have not been given a break. Think about giving them a break. It is very painful and affects their mental health,” the court told Thushar Mehta.

Thushar Mehta assured the bench that the government would consider the court’s order to grant leave to health workers on Covid duty.