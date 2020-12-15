COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases escalating again in the state….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5218 people in Kerala today. Kottayam 758, Thrissur 712, Ernakulam 617, Thiruvananthapuram 430, Kollam 419, Pathanamthitta 404, Malappuram 377, Palakkad 349, Alappuzha 322, Wayanad 281, Kozhikode 276, Kannur 149, Idukki 104 and Kasaragod 20 districts were affected today.

56,453 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.24%. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 70,56,318 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing. It has been confirmed today that 33 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19.