Covid-19 Vaccination: State government announces important decision

The state government has announced an important decision regarding the Covid-19 vaccination. The state government has cancelled leaves of all health workers. Uttar Pradesh government has announced this decision. The Family Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh has cancelled all leaves of officers and employees of the Directorate General in the months of December 2020 and January 2021.

The leaves of all officers and employees of the Medical and Health Department have been canceled till January 31 next year except this month. These include doctors, nurses, contract workers and daily wage workers.

Also Read: Gulf country eases more restrictions

“Despite being the most populous state, UP has given best results for Covid mgmt. Two months back the state had 68,000 active cases & now it’s less than 18,000. UP is the state to conduct the most number of tests, we have the lowest positivity rate & lowest mortality rate”, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.